Traders Demand To Reopen Wedding Halls,hotels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Trade bodies of the city on Tuesday have demanded the government to allow permission for the reopening of hotels, restaurants and wedding halls under the strict standard operating procedure and precautionary measures.

President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Punjab, Sharjeel Mir while talking to APP said that as the government has permitted businesses to work "why govt banned other businesses associated with the tourism sector to operate, he questioned.

Lauding the role of administration for controlling COVID-19 spread during Eid Holidays, President Hotel and Restaurant Association Sain Ijaz urged the government to lift the ban on holding functions in wedding halls and restaurants.

He said that the hotel industry was badly affected due to continued lockdown and was facing an unadorned financial crisis.

Ijaz said that people attached to the tourism sector and hotel industry and further closure of their outlets would lead to an increase in poverty and unemployment.

He said the government should allow the reopening of their businesses under standard operating procedures as the business community always cooperated with the administration in its efforts to control the pandemic./395

