Traders demand to replace old electric transformers

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 07:38 PM

City traders have urged the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to replace the old electric transformers installed in the commercial areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :City traders have urged the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to replace the old electric transformers installed in the commercial areas.

President Traders Welfare Association (TWA) Rawalpindi Sharjil Mir told APP that he apprised Chief Executive Officer (CEO) IESCO Dr Engineer Amjad Khan during a meeting with him that electric transformers installed in city areas were outdated and often meltdown due to heat during the summer season.

"I also informed the CEO that traders suffer huge losses due to fire incidents and unannounced and unscheduled load-shedding the city experiences for hours in the name of maintenance," he added.

He quoted the IESCO Chief Muahammd Amjad saying that maintenance of electric wires would be done from 7 AM to 11 AM while old transformers and worn out wires would also be replaced to facilitate city traders.

