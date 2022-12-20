UrduPoint.com

Traders Demand To Shift Poultry Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Traders demand to shift poultry market

Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Punjab, President, Sharjeel Mir Tuesday urged the provincial government to shift the poultry market from Bagh Sardaran to outside the city limits.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Punjab, President, Sharjeel Mir Tuesday urged the provincial government to shift the poultry market from Bagh Sardaran to outside the city limits.

Talking to APP, he said the chicken market situated in the heart of the congested locality was a potential threat for the outbreak of several diseases.

He said chicken waste was the Primary source of causing virus, which badly affects the health of children and adults.

He suggested shifting the market to the surrounding Islamabad motorway interchange, hoping the district administration would take the required steps.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Motorway Bagh Anjuman Market From Government

Recent Stories

Fijian Parties Agree to Form Coalition Government ..

Fijian Parties Agree to Form Coalition Government - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo: DP/Sheikhoo, Guard Rice, Diamond ..

Lahore Open Polo: DP/Sheikhoo, Guard Rice, Diamond Paints emerge victorious

4 minutes ago
 SPSC clarifies reports published against Public Se ..

SPSC clarifies reports published against Public Service Commission

4 minutes ago
 Naveed inaugurates 'Dante Genomics Lab '

Naveed inaugurates 'Dante Genomics Lab '

4 minutes ago
 Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) (Ame ..

Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 smoothly sa ..

5 minutes ago
 Nineteen Trains With Arms Sent by US to Europe Via ..

Nineteen Trains With Arms Sent by US to Europe Via Greek Port This Month Alone - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.