Traders demand to shift poultry market

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Punjab, President, Sharjeel Mir Tuesday urged the provincial government to shift the poultry market from Bagh Sardaran to outside the city limits.

Talking to APP, he said the chicken market situated in the heart of the congested locality was a potential threat for the outbreak of several diseases.

He said chicken waste was the Primary source of causing virus, which badly affects the health of children and adults.

He suggested shifting the market to the surrounding Islamabad motorway interchange, hoping the district administration would take the required steps.