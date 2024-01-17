Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir on Wednesday urged the district administration to shift the poultry market from Bagh Sardaran to outside the city limits.

Talking to APP, he said the chicken market in the heart of the crowded vicinity was a potential threat for the outbreak of several diseases.

He said chicken waste was the main source of causing viruses, which badly affect the health of children and adults.

He suggested shifting the market to the surrounding Islamabad motorway interchange or the proposed Ring road hoping that the district administration would take the required steps.