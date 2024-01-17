Open Menu

Traders Demand To Shift The Poultry Market From City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir on Wednesday urged the district administration to shift the poultry market from Bagh Sardaran to outside the city limits

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir on Wednesday urged the district administration to shift the poultry market from Bagh Sardaran to outside the city limits.

Talking to APP, he said the chicken market in the heart of the crowded vicinity was a potential threat for the outbreak of several diseases.

He said chicken waste was the main source of causing viruses, which badly affect the health of children and adults.

He suggested shifting the market to the surrounding Islamabad motorway interchange or the proposed Ring road hoping that the district administration would take the required steps.

Related Topics

Islamabad Motorway Road Bagh Market From

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidar ..

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov

18 minutes ago
 IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marria ..

IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case

21 minutes ago
 Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journa ..

Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi

21 minutes ago
 China achieves high quality development targets in ..

China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG

25 minutes ago
 ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsAp ..

ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account

25 minutes ago
 Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to on ..

Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam

26 minutes ago
Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK ..

Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman

26 minutes ago
 Weather ,environment plays important role in asthm ..

Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar

26 minutes ago
 Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to allevi ..

Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to alleviate strain on judiciary: Musha ..

19 minutes ago
 Election campaign gains momentum in KP as politica ..

Election campaign gains momentum in KP as political heavyweights trying to attra ..

19 minutes ago
 Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

19 minutes ago
 Fertigation through drip irrigation better for veg ..

Fertigation through drip irrigation better for vegetables crops in tunnel

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan