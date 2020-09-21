UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Demand To Shift Wholesale Markets Around Ring Road

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:18 PM

Traders demand to shift wholesale markets around Ring road

Traders of Rawalpindi on Monday demanded the Punjab government to shift wholesale markets around the proposed Ring road project to ease traffic jam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Traders of Rawalpindi on Monday demanded the Punjab government to shift wholesale markets around the proposed Ring road project to ease traffic jam.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir while talking to APP said that traders were facing problems in transporting goods to northern areas, Azad Kashmir as well as within the city due to traffic congestion.

He said lack of parking space and frequent traffic jams in many markets of downtown area were losing customers and motorists were covering distances of minutes in hours due to acute encroachments and traffic stuck up.

Mir said that as the provincial govt has given approval to the Ring road project ,he suggested that a residential scheme plan should be devised for business community for conveniently doing businesses near to their residences.

He informed that he along with traders representatives of various markets had met Commissioner Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Mehmood and conveyed the concern of the traders community who acknowledged the problems the traders were facing.

Sharjeel expressed hope that the present govt would look into traders problems on priority and shift the markets to the city's outskirts.

