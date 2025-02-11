Traders Demand To Take Business Community On Board During Anti-encroachment Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Traders of the Rawalpindi Cantonment area have demanded that the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board(RCB) take the business community on board before launching anti-encroachment operations in the Cantonment's market areas
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Traders of the Rawalpindi Cantonment area have demanded that the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board(RCB) take the business community on board before launching anti-encroachment operations in the Cantonment's market areas.
Patron-in-Chief of Traders Welfare Association Sheikh Anayat Ullah led by a delegation met the Additional Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of RCB Raja Shujah Haider at his office and conveyed their concern.
The Additional CEO acknowledging the veracity of the trader's concerns assured them that during the recent campaign regarding illegal encroachments in the markets of the cantonment areas including Tench Bhata,bazar the business community would be taken on board before the operation so that the traders could not have to bear any financial loss.
He added that the officers of the Cantonment Board and the trade bodies would jointly decide the demarcation so that no trader could encroach on it.
Recent Stories
Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally: A Thrilling Fusion of Adventure and Bahawalpur’s ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meeting with President of Sri Lanka
Bilateral Meeting of Prime Minister with his Kuwaiti Counterpart
Meeting with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Seychelles
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid attend World Govern ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Syrian FM discuss enhancing relations
Jordan marks record 1.32mn GCC visitors in 2024
Responsible practice in coffee takes centre stage at World of Coffee Dubai 2025
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Azerbaijan Trad ..
Thousands gather for 2-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi in Mirpur
Parliament committed for empowering women: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally: A Thrilling Fusion of Adventure and Bahawalpur’s Rich Culture2 minutes ago
-
Thousands gather for 2-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi in Mirpur4 minutes ago
-
Parliament committed for empowering women: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq4 minutes ago
-
IHC promotes 3 AD&SJ judges to next grade5 minutes ago
-
Workshop on Global Environmental Challenges held at SBBU5 minutes ago
-
5000 personnel to perform security duties during tri-nation cricket11 minutes ago
-
PRCS and Ministry of Climate Change to strengthen collaboration for climate resilience5 minutes ago
-
PM departs for Pakistan after concluding two-day UAE visit14 minutes ago
-
Chairman District Council Sukkur calls on Faryal Talpur at Zardari House11 minutes ago
-
PTI causing unnecessary chaos in parliamentary proceedings: Sardar Yousuf11 minutes ago
-
PM calls for strengthening of climate financing, technology sharing11 minutes ago
-
Traders demand to take business community on board during anti-encroachment drive4 minutes ago