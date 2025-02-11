Traders demand to take business community on board during anti-encroachment drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Traders of the Rawalpindi Cantonment area have demanded that the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board(RCB) take the business community on board before launching anti-encroachment operations in the Cantonment's market areas.

Patron-in-Chief of Traders Welfare Association Sheikh Anayat Ullah led by a delegation met the Additional Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of RCB Raja Shujah Haider at his office and conveyed their concern.

The Additional CEO acknowledging the veracity of the trader's concerns assured them that during the recent campaign regarding illegal encroachments in the markets of the cantonment areas including Tench Bhata,bazar the business community would be taken on board before the operation so that the traders could not have to bear any financial loss.

He added that the officers of the Cantonment Board and the trade bodies would jointly decide the demarcation so that no trader could encroach on it.