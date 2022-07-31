Traders demand to withdraw fixed sales tax on electricity bills

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Trade bodies of the city have demanded the government to withdraw the fixed sales tax proposed in the Federal budget 2022-23 on electricity bills.

President Traders Welfare Association, Punjab, Sharjil Mir, said that the fixed tax measures in the commercial power bills would badly affect the small traders as there was no differentiation between small and large-scale businesses.

He urged the government to review the fixation of sales tax on electricity bills and exempt the small traders from this fixed tax system.

Mir said the frequent increase in power tariffs and collection of Fuel price Adjustment (FPA) in power bills had already distressed the poor masses, and collecting more taxes from small business owners would increase inflation. Earlier, in the budget 2022–23, the government had announced collecting the fixed income and sales tax along with electricity bills between Rs3,000 to Rs10,000./778