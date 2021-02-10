Traders demands administration to end encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :City traders have expressed concerned on ever increasing encroachments on roads and demanded of the district administration to remove these illegal encroachments to end frequent traffic jams which was affecting their business.

A trader's delegation led by President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir met with the Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Anwar Ul Haq here Wednesday and conveyed their concern regarding growing encroachments in the markets.

He said illegal car parking was a common problem even in the presence of traffic personnel, creating massive traffic logjam and also causing accidents.

Mir said due to lack of parking space many markets of downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes are being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuck ups.

"It is need of the hour to construct parking plazas for city markets at the earliest and strict action must be taken against the encroachers", he demandedThe DC acknowledging the veracity of the traders complaints assured them that their concerns would be addressed on priority.