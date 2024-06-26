Open Menu

Traders Demands To End Unannounced Electric Load Shedding

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon and representatives of the Nawabshah Traders Union Munir Ahmad Khokhar, Kamran Qayyum Qureshi, Ghulam Murtaza Samu and others met today in the Darbar Hall of the DC office regarding unannounced load shedding of electricity in Nawabshah city

They demanded from the Deputy Commissioner that the HESCO administration should be bound immediately to end the unannounced load shedding of electricity in the city within the next 24 hours. Otherwise, all the business centers of the city will be closed for an indefinite period as a protest on behalf of the Urban Union, which will be the responsibility of the HESCO administration.

Deputy Commissioner assured the representatives of the Urban Trade Union and said that on behalf of the district administration to end the unannounced load shedding of electricity in the city, a letter will be written to the higher officials of HESCO.

It is happening in the areas while the intensity of heat has also increased for some days, therefore within the next 24 hours the unannounced load shedding of electricity should be eliminated from the city and a load shedding schedule should be provided and electricity should be provided according to the schedule, he said.

He further said that BIUT's express feeder work should also be completed in the next 24 hours, while in case of any fault, the electricity should be switched off, then the duration of electricity should be extended after the electricity is activated, so that the citizens can face this severe heat.

On this occasion, the representatives of Tajer Ittihad expressed their gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner and hoped that the unannounced load shedding of electricity would be ended by the HESCO administration.

APP/rzq/mwq

