Traders Demands To End Unannounced Electric Load Shedding
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 10:45 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon and representatives of the Nawabshah Traders Union Munir Ahmad Khokhar, Kamran Qayyum Qureshi, Ghulam Murtaza Samu and others met today in the Darbar Hall of the DC office regarding unannounced load shedding of electricity in Nawabshah city
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon and representatives of the Nawabshah Traders Union Munir Ahmad Khokhar, Kamran Qayyum Qureshi, Ghulam Murtaza Samu and others met today in the Darbar Hall of the DC office regarding unannounced load shedding of electricity in Nawabshah city.
They demanded from the Deputy Commissioner that the HESCO administration should be bound immediately to end the unannounced load shedding of electricity in the city within the next 24 hours. Otherwise, all the business centers of the city will be closed for an indefinite period as a protest on behalf of the Urban Union, which will be the responsibility of the HESCO administration.
Deputy Commissioner assured the representatives of the Urban Trade Union and said that on behalf of the district administration to end the unannounced load shedding of electricity in the city, a letter will be written to the higher officials of HESCO.
It is happening in the areas while the intensity of heat has also increased for some days, therefore within the next 24 hours the unannounced load shedding of electricity should be eliminated from the city and a load shedding schedule should be provided and electricity should be provided according to the schedule, he said.
He further said that BIUT's express feeder work should also be completed in the next 24 hours, while in case of any fault, the electricity should be switched off, then the duration of electricity should be extended after the electricity is activated, so that the citizens can face this severe heat.
On this occasion, the representatives of Tajer Ittihad expressed their gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner and hoped that the unannounced load shedding of electricity would be ended by the HESCO administration.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak
International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupie ..
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi
Afghanistan, fantastic to witness in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-25
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr ..
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to unite against Modi's 'nefarious design ..
DC raises concern over rising illegal drug trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level54 seconds ago
-
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA55 seconds ago
-
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak57 seconds ago
-
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-259 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr Imtiaz Dogar10 minutes ago
-
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats10 minutes ago
-
Foundation celebrates birth anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto7 minutes ago
-
Sattar urges govt slash consumer tax, defer internal debt repayments to revive economy13 minutes ago
-
Distt Administration sets official rates for naan, chapati7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Finance Bill 2024-257 minutes ago
-
Police conduct joint operation for peace in Karak10 minutes ago