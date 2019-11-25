Traders deprived of cash in 2 separate robbery incidents in Hyderabad

The traders in Hyderabad were deprived of Rs2.6 million cash in 2 separate incidents of robberies on Monday

According to the police, 3 armed robbers entered a shop New Lucky Traders in Market area and snatched Rs2.5 million cash and a mobile phone.

The trader Shakeel Bhatti informed the police that masked armed robbers entered his shop while a fourth one stood outside on a motorbike.

After the incident SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio reached the market and spoke to the traders, assuring them that the robbers would be arrested and looted amount would be recovered.

In another incident of robbery, 2 armed persons robbed Rs88,000 cash from a hardware shop on Wadu Wah Road in Qasimabad.

The shop A G Traders is owned by Asghar Ali Gopang, according to the police.

The FIRs of both the incidents had not been lodged so far.