UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Deprived Of Cash In 2 Separate Robbery Incidents In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:31 PM

Traders deprived of cash in 2 separate robbery incidents in Hyderabad

The traders in Hyderabad were deprived of Rs2.6 million cash in 2 separate incidents of robberies on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The traders in Hyderabad were deprived of Rs2.6 million cash in 2 separate incidents of robberies on Monday.

According to the police, 3 armed robbers entered a shop New Lucky Traders in Market area and snatched Rs2.5 million cash and a mobile phone.

The trader Shakeel Bhatti informed the police that masked armed robbers entered his shop while a fourth one stood outside on a motorbike.

After the incident SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio reached the market and spoke to the traders, assuring them that the robbers would be arrested and looted amount would be recovered.

In another incident of robbery, 2 armed persons robbed Rs88,000 cash from a hardware shop on Wadu Wah Road in Qasimabad.

The shop A G Traders is owned by Asghar Ali Gopang, according to the police.

The FIRs of both the incidents had not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Road Robbery Hyderabad Qasimabad Shakeel Adeel Hussain Market From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair UAE G ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair meeti ..

3 minutes ago

NDRMF provides grant Rs264 mln for flood, drought ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Healthcare Commission sealed 8 clinics run ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Monitoring Committee's Meeting Pushed Back t ..

2 minutes ago

One-in-three women experience physical, sexual abu ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.