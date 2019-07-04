Traders discuss budget 2019-20 with Industry Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Traders Alliance discussed impacts of budget 2019-20 with Provincial Minister for Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Wednesday.

The traders community also apprised the provincial minister of their problems.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said traders community was the backbone of national economy and they had always played a proactive and effective role for strengthening of the country's economy.

He hoped that traders would continue to play their positive role in future also.

The minister assured that he would take up their problems and reservations over the budget with the Federal government as well.

He mentioned that reforms were being introduced in the recovery system of taxes and various federal and provincial taxes were being clubbed for the facilitation of traders. "We have to collectively drive the country out of economic crisis and time is not far when new era of progress and prosperity will usher in the country," he added.