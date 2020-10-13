UrduPoint.com
Traders Discuss Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations Arrangements

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Traders discuss Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Milad Committees of Anjuman Tajran South Punjab met here Tuesday to discuss arrangements to celebrate Jashnm-e-Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting manner next Islamic month, the twelfth 12th of Rabi ul Awwal.

Presided over by president Anjuman Tajran South Punjab Malik Niaz Muhammad Bhutta, participants discussed matters pertaining to Milad rallies, Mahafil-e-Naat and Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conferences and decoration of markets, buildings and shopping malls throughout south Punjab.

Speakers paid glowing tribute to Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and declared that Milad celebrations were above all other celebrations.

They said that the arrival of Last Prophet replaced the darkness by light, brought triumph of truth over falsehood and secured rights of poor, widows and destitute.

They said that celebrating the occasion was an honour for the muslim ummah all over the world.

They appealed the administrations of different districts and tehsils to make proper cleanliness and street light arrangements and resolve all the problems of sewerage and power supply so that the occasion can be celebrated befitting its paramount importance.

