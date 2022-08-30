UrduPoint.com

Traders Dispatch Ration For 350 Flood Hit Families Of Rajanpur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chamber of Small Traders Multan in collaboration with Brokers Association dispatched a truck loaded with dried ration for flood hit victims of district Rajanpur.

Chairman Anjuman Tanzeem Tajraan Khawaja Suleman said traders community would continue to extend maximum cooperation towards the flood hit families.

He stated that millions of flood affectees were waiting for help. The flood affectees are in dire need of tents, cots and many other essential items. He urged philanthropists to come forward to help the people in distraught. The dispatched ration will be sufficient for 350 families.

On this occasion, Mumtaz Ali Babar, Haji Asghar, Chaudhary Noor Hassan, Shiekh Munaib and others were also present.

