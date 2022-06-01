UrduPoint.com

Traders, District Administration Join Hands To Arrest Price Hike

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 12:16 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The traders and district administration here on Tuesday joined hands to arrest price-hike through strict compliance of the government price list.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi ullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Syeda Zainab Naqvi attended the jirga of United Traders board Bazar and decided for strict implementation of the price list of daily used items issued by the government.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director(Regulation), Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar.

The traders community assured full support to the district administration.

