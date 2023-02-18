Traders donate relief goods for earthquake victims

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Kasur donated relief goods worth Rs 350,000 to district administration for Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Chairman Shehzad Sajid Sheikh said that they had collected donations from local traders and handed over to the district administration for transportation onward to quake-hit areas of Turkiye and Syria.

The relief goods consisted of 100 quilts, 100 blankets, 150 jackets and 50 bedsheets worth Rs 350,000.

President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Haji Muhammad Akram Mughal, General Secretary Asif Ali Khokhar and senior vice president Haji Muhammad Amin Boota were also president on the occasion.