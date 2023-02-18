UrduPoint.com

Traders Donate Relief Goods For Earthquake Victims

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Traders donate relief goods for earthquake victims

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Kasur donated relief goods worth Rs 350,000 to district administration for Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Chairman Shehzad Sajid Sheikh said that they had collected donations from local traders and handed over to the district administration for transportation onward to quake-hit areas of Turkiye and Syria.

The relief goods consisted of 100 quilts, 100 blankets, 150 jackets and 50 bedsheets worth Rs 350,000.

President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Haji Muhammad Akram Mughal, General Secretary Asif Ali Khokhar and senior vice president Haji Muhammad Amin Boota were also president on the occasion.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Kasur From

Recent Stories

FIA summons former president’s son Ijaz ul Haq i ..

FIA summons former president’s son Ijaz ul Haq in money laundering case

7 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military p ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military patrol in Niger

10 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting police hea ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting police headquarters in Karachi

10 minutes ago
 UAE, India mark first anniversary of signing CEPA ..

UAE, India mark first anniversary of signing CEPA with series of events

10 minutes ago
 IDEX mirror for the UAE’s comprehensive growth ..

IDEX mirror for the UAE’s comprehensive growth and development :Chairman of E ..

55 minutes ago
 Alleged audio of Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam ..

Alleged audio of Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar goes viral

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.