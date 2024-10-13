Traders, Economists Condemn PTI's Protest Call Amid SCO Summit
Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Traders and analysts Sunday expressed grave concerns over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) call ahead of the highly anticipated Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, urging the party leadership to reconsider and postpone their decision.
Talking to ptv news channel, economists slammed PTI's protest call during the SCO Summit as "self-destructive," citing concerns over economic instability and damage to Pakistan's global image.
The protest, scheduled for October 15 has sparked widespread criticism, with many urging PTI to reconsider their decision.
business community in Islamabad stressed that the SCO conference, a vital platform for promoting regional economic cooperation and hoping that PTI's leadership will reconsider their decision for the nation's economic
interests instead of personal interest.
"This move will undermine Pakistan's credibility in the international community. We need to focus on economic diplomacy, not political posturing, said a renowned economist Dr Noor Fatima.
"The SCO conference is an opportunity to strengthen our ties with regional countries. PTI's call may jeopardize our chances of benefiting from this platform," said Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig prominent economist.
"The SCO conference is critical for Pakistan's economic revival. PTI's call will only create uncertainty and deter foreign investors," he added.
"Pakistan needs to showcase its economic potential, not its political divisions.
We must put our economic interests first," said a trader in Islamabad.
"This move will have long-term consequences for Pakistan's economy. PTI must prioritize regional cooperation and economic growth", a youngster demanded to Opposition party.
"The SCO conference is crucial for regional trade facilitation. PTI's call may disrupt discussions and hinder progress," said another trader in Lahore.
"PTI's call has created uncertainty among traders. We are worried about the impact on our businesses." Muhammad Fahim, President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
"This is not the right time for politics. We need stability to boost our economy." Jameel Paracha, Trader, Karachi Wholesale Market.
"The SCO conference is crucial for Pakistan's economic growth. PTI's call may harm our trade relations with other countries." - Amjad another Trader from Lahore Wholesale Market added.
"We urge PTI to reconsider their decision. Our businesses can't afford more instability." Khawaja Shahbaz, President, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry mentioned.
"This move will affect Pakistan's credibility in the international market." Sajjad Khan, Trader, Islamabad wholesale market added.
"We need to prioritize economic growth over political interests." Ayesha Khurram, President, Islamabad Women' s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman killed by brothers, husband11 minutes ago
-
30 suspects held in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of former Chinese VP11 minutes ago
-
Saudi investment vital for reviving Pakistan's economy : PFC CEO21 minutes ago
-
World Ranking 2025: UAJK ranks top in AJK & 35th in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Malik lauds Dr Yunus's call for India-Pakistan cooperation to revive SAARC21 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested21 minutes ago
-
ICT admin clarifies business, traffic adjustments during SCO conference31 minutes ago
-
SCO summit key for Pakistan's economic growth, trade : FSEA Chairman31 minutes ago
-
KP Govt moves to establish Provincial Energy Regulatory Commission41 minutes ago
-
Formal PT Shows fade in govt schools in south Punjab41 minutes ago
-
Railways penalize over 97 officials on corruption charges41 minutes ago