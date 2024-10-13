ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Traders and analysts Sunday expressed grave concerns over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) call ahead of the highly anticipated Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, urging the party leadership to reconsider and postpone their decision.

Talking to ptv news channel, economists slammed PTI's protest call during the SCO Summit as "self-destructive," citing concerns over economic instability and damage to Pakistan's global image.

The protest, scheduled for October 15 has sparked widespread criticism, with many urging PTI to reconsider their decision.

business community in Islamabad stressed that the SCO conference, a vital platform for promoting regional economic cooperation and hoping that PTI's leadership will reconsider their decision for the nation's economic

interests instead of personal interest.

"This move will undermine Pakistan's credibility in the international community. We need to focus on economic diplomacy, not political posturing, said a renowned economist Dr Noor Fatima.

"The SCO conference is an opportunity to strengthen our ties with regional countries. PTI's call may jeopardize our chances of benefiting from this platform," said Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig prominent economist.

"The SCO conference is critical for Pakistan's economic revival. PTI's call will only create uncertainty and deter foreign investors," he added.

"Pakistan needs to showcase its economic potential, not its political divisions.

We must put our economic interests first," said a trader in Islamabad.

"This move will have long-term consequences for Pakistan's economy. PTI must prioritize regional cooperation and economic growth", a youngster demanded to Opposition party.

"The SCO conference is crucial for regional trade facilitation. PTI's call may disrupt discussions and hinder progress," said another trader in Lahore.

"PTI's call has created uncertainty among traders. We are worried about the impact on our businesses." Muhammad Fahim, President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"This is not the right time for politics. We need stability to boost our economy." Jameel Paracha, Trader, Karachi Wholesale Market.

"The SCO conference is crucial for Pakistan's economic growth. PTI's call may harm our trade relations with other countries." - Amjad another Trader from Lahore Wholesale Market added.

"We urge PTI to reconsider their decision. Our businesses can't afford more instability." Khawaja Shahbaz, President, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry mentioned.

"This move will affect Pakistan's credibility in the international market." Sajjad Khan, Trader, Islamabad wholesale market added.

"We need to prioritize economic growth over political interests." Ayesha Khurram, President, Islamabad Women' s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.