Traders ensured district admin to provide possible relief to the masses

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting of the District price Review Committee to determine the rate lists for the provision of food items to the citizens under the supervision of the district administration.

Representatives of traders' associations and district administration discussed the determination of prices for food and drink items. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized the provision of all possible relief to the citizens on the occasion of Ramadan and the provision of better rates in proportion to other cities.

Khalid Iqbal issued instructions regarding relief to citizens and better rates to traders in view of the increasing inflation, traders ensured their cooperation with the administration, and citizens were assured of relief and implementation of the law.

During a meeting, matters related to the establishment of Sasta Ramadan Bazar and Ramadan Dastarkhwans were discussed.

Under the supervision of the district administration, a Sasta Ramadan Bazar will be established in Havelian and Abbottabad, in addition, Ramadan Dastarkhwans will be set up in various areas where travelers and residents will be provided with the facility of iftar and meals.

It was decided in the meeting that the provision of food items at lower rates will be ensured in the Ramadan Bazar. Traders have also pledged to provide complete relief to the citizens during the holy month of Ramadan and to cooperate in the establishment of stalls in the Ramadan markets.

The meeting was attended by ADC Jibril Raza, AC Abbottabad Seqilin Salim, Deputy Director Health Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, ADC Zark Yar Khan Toru, District Food Controller Shad Mohammad, Agriculture, District Livestock Director Laiqat Ali Sabir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal, TMO Islamabad, Havelian, Lower Tanawal and others.