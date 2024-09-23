Traders Express Concern Over Increasing Cases Of Robbery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Anjuman Tajran Sindh Hyderabad has expressed deep concern on increasing cases of theft and robbery in the city.
In a meeting held at the central office of Anjuman Tajran Sindh District Hyderabad, central leaders Waqar Hameed Memon, Ali Raza Arain, Javed Shams, Salahuddin Ghori, Sajid Hussain Solangi, Amjad Arain and others expressed their reservations over the increasing incidents in the city particularly robbery at Shah Latif Dairy Latifabad on Monday
Meanwhile Chief Minister has asked IG Sindh Police to do not consider trader community abandoned as they completely pay taxes and despite this, proper security was not being provided to them
Chairman Law and Order Sajid Hussain Solangi has appealed to take immediate notice of this incident to arrest the criminals and recover the stolen property and provide security to the traders for the future, otherwise the traders will soon announce their common plan of action. .
APP/nsm
