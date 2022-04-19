UrduPoint.com

Traders Express Concern Over Increasing Encroachment Ahead Of Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Traders express concern over increasing encroachment ahead of Eid

Trade bodies of the city have demanded of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) to launch a cohesive operation against encroachments that were creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and adding the cost of doing business

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Trade bodies of the city have demanded of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) to launch a cohesive operation against encroachments that were creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and adding the cost of doing business.

While talking to APP, President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sharjil Mir said that traders of the city markets were facing immense problems owing to encroachments and the non-availability of parking places in the markets.

He said that encroachments from city roads to interior city streets, including Nullah Leh, were major hindrances to revitalising the heritage and improvement of Rawalpindi.

President Moti Bazaar Chaudary Muhammad Iqbal said that it had become more challenging to move on roads as the Eid days came nearer.

He said traders and commuters, especially women, were facing great difficulties during routine shopping, and it doubled over on celebratory shopping. Iqbal noted that wrong car parking was standard even in traffic wardens, causing traffic jams and accidents.

President Raja Bazaar Union Shahid Ghafoor Paracha urged the Metropolitan Corporation and traffic police to play their due role in removing the encroachment from the city's busiest roads and demanded the government devise a plan to shift wholesale markets from the city to the proposed ring road to ease traffic congestion./395

Related Topics

Police Business Road Car Traffic Rawalpindi Anjuman Women Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pentagon, Lockheed Martin Discuss Boosting Product ..

Pentagon, Lockheed Martin Discuss Boosting Production of Arms for Ukraine - Repo ..

13 seconds ago
 Democrats Pressure US President Joe Biden to Postp ..

Democrats Pressure US President Joe Biden to Postpone Lifting of Title 42 - Repo ..

15 seconds ago
 Education ministry engages varsities to promote ST ..

Education ministry engages varsities to promote STEAM learning in schools

18 seconds ago
 To protect forest fire, DC Abbottabad imposes ban ..

To protect forest fire, DC Abbottabad imposes ban on campfires

20 seconds ago
 Russian High-Precision Weapons Producers Have Cont ..

Russian High-Precision Weapons Producers Have Contracts With Defense Ministry Un ..

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Barcelona ATP results

Tennis: Barcelona ATP results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.