UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Express Concern Over Poor Sewerage System, Hanging Electricity Wires

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:20 PM

Traders express concern over poor sewerage system, hanging electricity wires

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Traders expressed concern over poor sewerage and sanitation condition at Timber Market and urged upon Punjab government and district administration to take up the issue and resolve it at the earliest.

President Timber Market (Diyar Association) Qamar Zaman Khan Wazir and few others stated that the stagnant water at Circular road was creating problem not for local people and wayfarers but also damaging economic activities in the area.

Similarly, the citizens were also worried due to hanging electric wires in the area which were posing threat for citizens.

He demanded of district administration to pay focus on these issues to facilitate masses as well as residents of the area.

Related Topics

Poor Government Of Punjab Water Road Market

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

2 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

3 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

3 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.