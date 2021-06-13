Traders express concern over poor sewerage system, hanging electricity wires

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Traders expressed concern over poor sewerage and sanitation condition at Timber Market and urged upon Punjab government and district administration to take up the issue and resolve it at the earliest.

President Timber Market (Diyar Association) Qamar Zaman Khan Wazir and few others stated that the stagnant water at Circular road was creating problem not for local people and wayfarers but also damaging economic activities in the area.

Similarly, the citizens were also worried due to hanging electric wires in the area which were posing threat for citizens.

He demanded of district administration to pay focus on these issues to facilitate masses as well as residents of the area.