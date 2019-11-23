UrduPoint.com
Traders Express Concern Over Rising Crimes In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:42 PM

District President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Traders Association Fahad Ishaq Sangi has expressed concern over rising incidents of dacoities and robberies in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : District President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Traders Association Fahad Ishaq Sangi has expressed concern over rising incidents of dacoities and robberies in the city.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he regretted that in the incidents of dacoities and robberies, traders and citizens were being deprived of cash, valuables and automobiles.

He stressed the need for increasing police patrolling in the city and demanded City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak to launch special crackdown on criminals.

He said that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan must check performance of police stations and take stern notice of the criminal activities.

