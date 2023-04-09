Traders express concern over rising incidents of dacoities

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan on Sunday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the city due to the increased number of incidents of dacoities.

Acting Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Shiekh Javed Akhtar addressing a ceremony stated that the district administration was not paying heed to rising incidents of theft and dacoities.

The citizens are under immense stress due to the poor law and order situation.

He alleged that the police had become a silent spectator and the masses' security had been compromised. Eid is approaching and people are reluctant to visit bazaars, he maintained.

On this occasion, many other traders including Aamir Awan, Imran Qayyum, Kashif Rafique and many others were also present.