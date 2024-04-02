Open Menu

Traders Express Concern Over Rising Trend Of Petroleum Product Prices

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 08:17 PM

Chairman Anjuman Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Sulaiman Saddiqui on Tuesday expressed concern over the rising trend in the petroleum product prices and electricity being observed before the Eid ul Fitr holidays

He stated that the recent increase in petroleum and electricity prices had diminished the happiness of the people as Eid ul Fitr holidays are going to start in the next few days.

He expressed these views during an 'Iftar' dinner organized by Rana Muhammad Owais Ali, President of the Old

Vegetable Market Association at Chowk Shaheedan, where several representatives from the business community were also present.

The Chairman Siddique urged the concerned quarters to take measures to provide maximum relief to the general public, particularly during the holy month of Ramazan.

He stressed the business community to play a proactive role in providing relief to the people as much as it can possible for them.

The representatives from various trade and business associations including Rana Muhammad Ali, Rana Muhammad Zubair, Rana Muhammad Azhar, and others, attended the event and prayed for the prosperity, peace, and security of the nation.

