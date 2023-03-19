UrduPoint.com

Traders Express Concern Over Robbery Incidents In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 09:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Trader organizations on Sunday expressed concerns over the rising incidents of robbery in the city and demanded the department concerned to take notice of law and order situation.

President All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran south Punjab Arif Fasih Ullah along with other traders staged a protest demonstration after dacoity at shop of Malik Abid Haans and the snatching of bike at Khair ul Muarif road.

Similarly another dacoity at a fish meat shop at the same road. He demanded of CPO Multan to take immediate action against the SHOs concerned over incidents of dacoities. On this occasion, scores of traders were also present.

