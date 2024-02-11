Traders Express Concerns On Dacoities In Markets
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan expressed concerns over rising incidents of dacoities in city's busiest markets and demanded of Punjab government to take immediate notice of the poor law and order situation.
Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique along with some other traders stated that the incidents of dacoities created immense trouble for the traders in the city.
They stated that they were already facing financial issues due to poor economic activities in the bazaars. The rise in dacoities have worsen the situation especially at Shujabad road, they added.
They demanded of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take immediate notice of the situation and instruct law enforcement agencies to trace the dacoits and award exemplary punishment. The law enforcers should expedite patrol in markets to curb crimes, they concluded.
