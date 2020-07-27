UrduPoint.com
Traders Express Concerns On Lockdown Ahead Of Eid Ul Azha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Traders express concerns on lockdown ahead of Eid ul Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Central President Tanzeem Tajraan South Punjab Shiekh Javed Akhtar expressed concern over lockdown situation ahead of Eid ul Azha, here on Monday.

Holding press conference along with other traders, the Central President Tanzeem Tajraan South Punjab Shiekh Javed Akhtar stated that the traders were already faced with economic problems.

The police was conducting raids to pressurize traders. Traders always cooperated with the government since March.

He stated that the traders were very much upset and confused on the recent announcement of lockdown on occasion of Eid ul Azha.

He appealed government to relax lockdown situation and facilitate traders. On this occasion,Syed Jafar Shah, Khalid Mahmood Qureshi and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

