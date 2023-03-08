Traders express concerns over street crimes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan on Wednesday expressed concerns over rising incidents of street crimes in different bazaars and suburbs and demanded of the relevant authorities to take immediate action.

A delegation of Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan led by south Punjab president Shiekh Javed Akhtar met the City Police Officer (CPO) Rana Mansoor ul Haq and conveyed the concerns of the traders.

The delegation stated that the police were harassing the traders instead of extending cooperation. They alleged that the incidents of robberies and theft had increased.

They demanded increasing police patrolling in the bazaars and streets.

The CPO assured of all possible cooperation in that regard.

"Traders are performing a vital role country's uplift. The reservations of the traders will be addressed soon," he assured.

He also instructed SHOs of all police stations to keep in contact with traders organizations of all bazaars of the city.

On the occasion, traders from Bohar gate, Shaheen Market, Chowk Shaheedan, Akbar road among others were also present.