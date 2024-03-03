Traders express dismay over traffic blockages in commercial markets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Trader organizations raised concern over the persistent and extensive traffic blockages in different bazaars as it was affecting the vibrancy of commercial activities.

Khown traders including Shiekh Akram Hakeem, Jafar Shah, and Perveze Akhtar, collectively echoed a sentiment of disappointment and frustration towards the lethargy of traffic police in managing the flow of vehicles and pedestrians.

The traders’ representatives shed light on the complaints of citizens attempting to find their way through the congested bazaars and streets in the commercial hub especially Hussain Agahi Bazaar and its allied other bazaars.

Hussain Agahi bazaar is renowned as a nucleus of commerce and trade, the bazaar's once lively atmosphere is now tainted by the suffocating grip of traffic, impeding both the movement of goods and the foot traffic essential for sustaining local businesses, the representatives noted.

The traders draw attention to the alarming increase in criminal activities, particularly motorcycle thefts in the area. The deteriorating law and order situation not only jeopardized the safety and security of property but also created a sense of fear and vulnerability among residents and business owners alike, they maintained.

The traders demanded of the district administration to swiftly intervene and implement effective solutions to alleviate the prevailing traffic woes.