Traders Express Solidarity With Pak Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Mutahida Anjuman-e-Tajran on Tuesday carried out a rally here to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan and to condemn the violent protests on May 9 and 10.

The rally started from Yadgar Chowk and ended at Qisa Khwani Bazar wherein the participants chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan Army and termed the force a valuable asset of the nation.

The speakers said that negative propaganda against Pakistan Army would not be tolerated and any such move would be countered strictly, adding that the whole nation stands united with Pak Armed forces.

They also condemned the mob attacks on public properties in Peshawar and other cities of the country and appreciated the patience shown by Pak Army at that time.

