Traders express solidarity with Pak Army

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A powerful protest was organized under the banner of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, to denounce Indian aggression and express unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The demonstration was led by President and Vice President of the National Traders Alliance, Sheikh Muhammad Umer.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Muhammad Umar stated that the Pakistan Army is one of the most courageous forces in the world, and the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces. He warned that if India does not abandon its stubbornness, the Pakistani nation is ready to take part in any conflict with full zeal and passion.

He further asserted that if India launches an attack on Pakistan, the country’s nuclear weapons were not meant for display but for defense. “These weapons have been made to be used when the time comes,” he said, cautioning India that it still has time to rethink and avoid escalation.

Malik Arshad, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Khalid, Raza Shah, Mirza Imran, Mirza Nazir, and several others participated in the protest.

The demonstrators carried placards and chanted slogans in support of the Pakistan Army, vowing to defend the nation at all costs.