Traders express solidarity with Pakistan Army

The trading community Monday staged a rally to express solidarity with the soldiers of Pakistan Army

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The trading community Monday staged a rally to express solidarity with the soldiers of Pakistan Army .

The rally led by traders' alliance president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman was carried national flags and placards inscribed with slogans in Pakistan Army chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan) and in favour of Pakistan Army.

Addressing the rally participants, Rehman said armed forces are pride of nation and making accusation against it was not acceptable.

He condemned the incidents committed by miscreants on May 9 and said the role of Pakistan Army in national security and natural calamities is highly commendable.