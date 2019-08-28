UrduPoint.com
Traders Express Solidarity With People Of Occupied Kashmir

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) ::Central Tanzeem-e-Tajran and Anjuman-e-Tajran took out rally to express solidarity with the innocent people of occupied Kashmir, at Chungi number 11, here on Tuesday.

The rally was led by Anjuman-e-Tanzeem Tajraan leaders Khawaja Suleman Siddique, Shiekh Javed Akhtar and Khalid Mehmood Qureshi.

The traders leaders demanded the United Nations to ensure early lifting of curfew in the occupied valley.

They stated that UN should play its effective role for provision of right of self determination to the people of Kashmir.

The traders observed that they were standing by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom. They also hoped that Kashmiris would get independence from India very soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

