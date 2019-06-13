Traders extol willing military budget cut

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Trading community on Thursday lauded the unforced budget cut for military terming it a great sacrifice for the nation during these hard times.We are proud of our fearless warriors and the whole nation is indebted to them, it said.Pakistan is facing economic challenges therefore China should reschedule loans and military hardware payments, said veteran trade leader Shahid Rasheed Butt.He said that pseudo-intellectuals who always find a fault with the budget and policies of the military are enemies of Pakistan.Pakistani Army is fighting a proxy war with dozens of countries and internal elements who want to destroy Pakistan while only one of the country among enemies is spending seven trillion rupees on its military as compared to Pakistan's one trillion expenditure.

Misguided elements raise objections over one trillion rupees military budget but they have never asked where the rest of the six trillion rupees goes.The military cannot work properly without a strong economy, therefore, the trading community fully supports all the initiatives taken by the government in the budget to stabilize the economy, the business leader said.