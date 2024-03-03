Traders Felicitate Newly Elected PM Shehbaz Sharif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) President Traders Unity Mughees Shehzad Bhutto felicitated newly elected Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hoped that the new government would provide needed relief to masses by addressing the issue of inflation.
In a statement issued here Sunday, Mughees Shehzad stated, the people have pinned high hopes with the new government. He hoped that the new government would not disappoint the masses. He urged the government to reduce electricity and gas tariff. He also called for ensuring trade friendly policy to improve the country's economy.
