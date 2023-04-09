Traders fined for overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :As the citizens continue to complain about inflationary prices of vegetables, fruits and grocery items, the district administration seems to have scaled down the penalties imposed on the traders fleecing the public.

The price inspection teams led by the Assistant Commissioners of the respective talukas on Sunday imposed a meagre Rs 6,700 fine on 20 traders for overcharging the customers during the Ramazan.

The largest amount of fine, Rs 51,000 was imposed on 4 traders by the AC City taluka Ahmed Murtaza and his team who slapped Rs 53,700 fines on 10 traders.

The AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro and his team imposed Rs 6,000 fine and AC Hyderabad taluka Hataf Siyal Rs 2,000.

The 4 Bachat Bazars at Expo Center Noorani Basti, Bagh-e-Mustafa Ground in Latifabad unit 8, behind Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital in Qasimabad and in Tando Jam set up by the district administration continued to sell edible items at competitive prices.