Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Traders Fined For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Traders fined for overcharging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :As the citizens continue to complain about inflationary prices of vegetables, fruits and grocery items, the district administration seems to have scaled down the penalties imposed on the traders fleecing the public.

The price inspection teams led by the Assistant Commissioners of the respective talukas on Sunday imposed a meagre Rs 6,700 fine on 20 traders for overcharging the customers during the Ramazan.

The largest amount of fine, Rs 51,000 was imposed on 4 traders by the AC City taluka Ahmed Murtaza and his team who slapped Rs 53,700 fines on 10 traders.

The AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro and his team imposed Rs 6,000 fine and AC Hyderabad taluka Hataf Siyal Rs 2,000.

The 4 Bachat Bazars at Expo Center Noorani Basti, Bagh-e-Mustafa Ground in Latifabad unit 8, behind Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital in Qasimabad and in Tando Jam set up by the district administration continued to sell edible items at competitive prices.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Price Qasimabad Tando Jam Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowsh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowship

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

3 hours ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.