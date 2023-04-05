Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Traders Fined For Overcharging In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Traders fined for overcharging in Hyderabad

The district administration of Hyderabad in the day long price control exercise, led by the Assistant Commissioners of the respective talukas, on Wednesday imposed Rs.568,800 fines on 33 traders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration of Hyderabad in the day long price control exercise, led by the Assistant Commissioners of the respective talukas, on Wednesday imposed Rs.568,800 fines on 33 traders.

According to details, the traders were penalized for charging higher rates from the customers during the holy month of Ramazan.

The largest amount of fine, Rs.323,800 was imposed on 17 traders by AC City taluka Ahmed Murtaza and his team.

Likewise, the AC Latifabad Shaista Munawar Jabeen and her team slapped Rs.210,000 fine on 4 traders, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro Rs24,000 on 10 traders and AC Hyderabad taluka Hataf Siyal Rs2,000 on two traders.

Meanwhile, the 4 Bachat Bazaars at Expo Center Noorani Basti, Bagh-e-Mustafa Ground in Latifabad unit 8, behind Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital in Qasimabad and in Tando Jam set up by the district administration continued to sell edible items at competitive prices.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Price Qasimabad Tando Jam From

Recent Stories

Four children killed in hatchet attack on Brazil p ..

Four children killed in hatchet attack on Brazil preschool

30 seconds ago
 Belgian ambassador visits Safe City Islamabad

Belgian ambassador visits Safe City Islamabad

31 seconds ago
 London's Heathrow Airport May Face Staff Shortages ..

London's Heathrow Airport May Face Staff Shortages Due to Mass Resignations - Tr ..

33 seconds ago
 House Oversight Panel Says Received 'Startling' In ..

House Oversight Panel Says Received 'Startling' Info About Biden Classified Docu ..

36 seconds ago
 UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli police

55 minutes ago
 Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.