Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:02 PM

Traders fleece customers by charging extra money for alternate carrying bags

A number of traders in federal capital have started exploiting customers by overcharging as well as forcing them to pay extra charges for the replaced carrying bags after imposition of ban on polythene bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A number of traders in Federal capital have started exploiting customers by overcharging as well as forcing them to pay extra charges for the replaced carrying bags after imposition of ban on polythene bags.

The present government banned the plastic bags in the federal capital since August 14 to save the citizens from environmental and health hazards, which was a positive step toward making the environment clean.

However, many of the traders have started fleecing the customers by charging extra money by offering reusable bags to them which the buyers are compelled to purchase to carry their stuff, having no other option.

Irum Naz, a customer at a well-known brand outlet in one of the biggest shopping malls said, "I bought some cosmetics and jewelry items from the store and after payment they just handed over all my stuff in my hand saying, they are not allowed to give polythene bags so you have to manage carrying your stuff yourself".

However, they gave me the option of buying their branded bag on a very heavy cost saying they are not allowed to use ordinary bags and I had no option left but to buy their branded carrying bag.

Saleem Akhtar, another customer at Sunday Bazar said "I have purchased a bag for carrying vegetables worth Rs 80 but the quality and size of that bag were not up to the mark".

Instead of using jute or cloth, they just gave me a low quality bag which could not sustain the weight of even two or three kg fruits or vegetables and torn into pieces."I had to buy more than eight to nine bags worth Rs. 600 to carry my stuff which were reusable", he added.

Fauzia Iftikhar, a school teacher appreciating the step of banning polythene bags which were creating serious hazards to environment and health said "I made bags with the help of discarded clothes in my home which are very economical and environment friendly.

But whenever I move to the market from my workplace I have to face severe problems as every trader is ready to mint money in the name of banned plastic bags, taking advantage of the situation.

She urged the concerned authorities to take adequate measures against such profiteers and binding them to provide good quality bags to the customers on reasonable prices.

Recalling an awkward incident, Shabana Rasool, another customer said, "I went to a chemist shop in Super Market and bought some milk for my four-month old son and some other stuff which they packed in a paper bag".

"When I hold that bag and moved outside to cross the road, the paper bag could not sustain the weight of milk boxes, torn down into pieces and all the stuff fell down on the road which I collected with the help of others", she said.

