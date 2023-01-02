Traders for 'Charter of Economy' to steer country out of crises: President of Traders' Body Kashif Chaudhary

Traders have called for a 'Charter of Economy' to promote business activities and steer the country out of the prevailing crises

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Traders have called for a 'Charter of Economy' to promote business activities and steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

President of Traders' Body Kashif Chaudhary, along with other notable businessmen, while addressing a press conference stated that serious efforts should be taken to strengthen the country's economy.

A charter of economy should be introduced and the coming governments should be bound to follow the charter, in order to ensure continuity of policies.

Kahshif Chaudhary stated that all stakeholders should come forward and put the country on a path of economic prosperity.

President, Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan, Khawaja Suleman Siddique also spoke and stated that unemployment was on the rise. He stressed timely steps to stabilize the economy.

On this occasion, Qayyum Agha, Shiekh Akram, Mirza Naeem and other traders were also present.