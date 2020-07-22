UrduPoint.com
Traders For Easing Lockdown On Saturday, Sunday Ahead Of Eidul Azha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:56 PM

Traders for easing lockdown on Saturday, Sunday ahead of Eidul Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Chairman Khawaja Suleman Siddique Wednesday urged the provincial government to ease lockdown and sought permission for business activities on Saturday and Sunday to avoid citizens gathering in bazaars ahead of Eidul Azha.

He, in a statement, said the traders community was witnessing lukewarm response of the shoppers and even they could not manage the daily expenses of their own.

Similarly, electricity and gas load-shedding were also creating hurdles in conducting smooth business activities.

He assured that the traders would operate their business as per standard operating procedures policy.

More Stories From Pakistan

