Traders for lifting ban on Punjab flour coming to Dera

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) ::A delegation of Central Association of Traders led by President Raja Akhtar Ali called on Commissioner Dera Amir Latif against the decision of Punjab to ban flour to Dera Ismail Khan.

Prominent businessman Kafil Ahmad Nizami, Haji Muhammad Nawaz, Haji Muhammad Ashraf, Naeem Qureshi and Khalil met with Deputy Commissioner and discussed in detail the ban on Punjab flour to KP via Dera Ismail Khan.

The delegation of traders apprised the Commissioner Dera of the problems being faced by the traders and assured them of their full cooperation. Commissioner Dera Amir Latif said that traders are the backbone of the country's economy.

"We will solve the legitimate problems of the traders," Deputy Commissioner Dera assured. He said the establishment of trading activities has a key role in the improvement of peace and economy which cannot be ignored.

On this occasion, Raja Akhtar Ali informed about the ban imposed by the Bhakkar administration and police on flour coming to Dera Ismail Khan from Punjab and said that this ban has created a shortage of flour not only in Dera Ismail Khan but also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has also increased the price of flour.

However, Commissioner Dera immediately spoke to the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Home Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on telephone to resolve the issue and informed them of the current situation.

Later, Commissioner Dera Amir Latif also spoke to Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar and stressed the need to resolve the current situation. However, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar said that he would talk to the higher authorities to resolve the issue in this regard and the issue would be resolved soon.

The delegation of the Central Traders Association urged Commissioner Dera Amir Latif to make serious efforts to resolve the issue once for all in order to resolve the long standing demand of the traders.