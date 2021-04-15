UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders For Lifting Ban On Punjab Flour Coming To Dera

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Traders for lifting ban on Punjab flour coming to Dera

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) ::A delegation of Central Association of Traders led by President Raja Akhtar Ali called on Commissioner Dera Amir Latif against the decision of Punjab to ban flour to Dera Ismail Khan.

Prominent businessman Kafil Ahmad Nizami, Haji Muhammad Nawaz, Haji Muhammad Ashraf, Naeem Qureshi and Khalil met with Deputy Commissioner and discussed in detail the ban on Punjab flour to KP via Dera Ismail Khan.

The delegation of traders apprised the Commissioner Dera of the problems being faced by the traders and assured them of their full cooperation. Commissioner Dera Amir Latif said that traders are the backbone of the country's economy.

"We will solve the legitimate problems of the traders," Deputy Commissioner Dera assured. He said the establishment of trading activities has a key role in the improvement of peace and economy which cannot be ignored.

On this occasion, Raja Akhtar Ali informed about the ban imposed by the Bhakkar administration and police on flour coming to Dera Ismail Khan from Punjab and said that this ban has created a shortage of flour not only in Dera Ismail Khan but also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has also increased the price of flour.

However, Commissioner Dera immediately spoke to the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Home Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on telephone to resolve the issue and informed them of the current situation.

Later, Commissioner Dera Amir Latif also spoke to Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar and stressed the need to resolve the current situation. However, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar said that he would talk to the higher authorities to resolve the issue in this regard and the issue would be resolved soon.

The delegation of the Central Traders Association urged Commissioner Dera Amir Latif to make serious efforts to resolve the issue once for all in order to resolve the long standing demand of the traders.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Dera Ismail Khan Price Bhakkar All From Flour

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

31 minutes ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

46 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

46 minutes ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

50 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

30 minutes ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.