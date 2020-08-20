Traders for strict security on Ashura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Markazi Anjuman Tajran President Sharjeel Mir Thursday urged the Interior ministries of Federal and provincial governments and heads of law enforcing agencies to take stringent security measures for ensuring peace and security in the city during Muharram.

Talking to APP, Mir said the city administration must take extraordinary measures by intensifying snap checking and patrolling, effective monitoring of city's entry and exit points, deployment of additional police force and Rangers, installation and repair of CCTV cameras and other security steps so that all processions and other religious activities conclude peacefully.

Recalling the disaster suffered by local traders of Madina Market and Al-Umer plaza in 2013 on Ashura day in Raja Bazar, he said "We cannot afford any further loss of life and property as it takes years to recover and restore businesses which was put on fire by the angry mob on November 15,2013, he added.

Mir called for taking the business community into confidence regarding the security plan devised for various routes of Muharram processions so that shopkeepers/ traders could adhere to the security plan and schedule their business activities accordingly.

When contacted, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas assured that foolproof security arrangements were being made to provide security to mourners as well as traders to feel a sense of security.