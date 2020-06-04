UrduPoint.com
Traders For Two-year Tax Exemption

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:21 AM

Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique urged the government to offer relief to traders by exempting them of taxes for two years in the coming budget session

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique urged the government to offer relief to traders by exempting them of taxes for two years in the coming budget session.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Khawaja Suleman Siddique stated that wholesale markets would remain open on Friday.

He stated that traders would follow government's instruction by closing shops on Saturday and Sunday. The Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan observed that traders community was facing numerous problems due to lockdown.

Khawaja Suleman Siddique demanded the government to ensure maximum relief to the traders.

Sanitizer gates should be installed in markets to facilitate consumers as well as traders, he said adding that the lockdown had affected business activities. The prices of petroleum products decreased remarkably but its effects were not shifted to the masses. The government should ensure the implementation on reduction of transport fares and facilitate common man, he maintained.

On this occasion, trader leaders Shiekh Akram Hakeem, Haji Babar, ShiekhJaved Akhtar and many others were also present.

