Traders fraternity visits Jinnah House, condemn May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of traders community paid a visit to Jinnah House Lahore and condemned the violence on May 9 tragedy.

The traders who visited Jinnah House Lahore demanded strict punishment for miscreants.

The demand of the traders' community was to severely punish those responsible for the May 9 violence.

"We are deeply saddened and angry about the incident of May 9. Those responsible for the May 9 tragedy should be brought to justice. We strongly condemn the incident of May 9," the traders said.

According to the law, the people involved in the mayhem of May 9 should be punished, they added.