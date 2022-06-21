Traders fully cooperating in businesses closures for energy conservation: RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar on Tuesday said that traders community was fully cooperating with the district administration to shutdown their businesses to save energy.

The RPO was talking to traders delegation during a call on here, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

The delegation consisted of Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sheikh Asif Idrees, Zafar Qadir, Mian Anjum Idrees, Sajid Qureshi, Nadeem Sheikh, Sheikh Ashfaq, Rana Khurram, Hamid Qureshi, Qari Khalid, Saqib Rafiq, Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Haji Saifullah, Sardar Muhammad Mushtaq and other representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that business community was the backbone of the country's economy and all issues related to traders would be addressed on priority basis.

RPO pointed out that the police was trying their best to ensure the safety of businessmen.

The delegation expressed their views, concerns and, reiterated their full commitment to ensure timely implementation of the directives and restrictions issued by the government.