Traders give assurance to administration to implement corona SOPs

KHYBER , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of traders of Landi Kotal bazaar led by President Jaffer Shinwari on Sunday met with the district administration and assured full cooperation of the business community to implement Covid-19 SOPs in the wake of rising number of positive cases in the third wave of pandemic.

During a meeting with Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal, Imran Khan and SHO Amjad Shalmani, it was decided that the bazar would be closed by 6 pm except tandoors and medical stores and the delegation assured to implement the decision of the district administration.

It was decided that a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed for not wearing a safety mask.

President Landi Kotal bazar, Jaffer Shinwari appealed to all shopkeepers and citizens to fully comply with health guidelines and observe Coronavirus SOPs as preventive measures was the only way to contain the spread of pandemic.