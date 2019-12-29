UrduPoint.com
Traders Hail Amend NAB Ordinance

Sun 29th December 2019

Traders hail amend NAB ordinance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Pakistan has hailed the amended National Accountability Bureau ordinance and hoped that the incumbent government will solve problems of traders on priority.

Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khawaja Suleman Siddique, in a statement, said that the amended NAB ordinance would end disappointment among the trader community.

He said that traders wanted to promote business activities.

The government step would lead to strengthening of country's economy, he added.

Central President Kashif Chaudhry, Secretary General Qayyum Agha and others were also present.

