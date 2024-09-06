Traders hail efforts of SCCI for resolving U-turn issue in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Traders from Arbab Road Peshawar Saddar praised the efforts and role of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in opening a U-turn near Takhto Jamat Saddar Road Peshawar, which remained closed for the last 11 months.

According to information, a delegation of traders led by Arbab Road Traders Association Peshawar Cantt vice president Sumeer Chaudhry held a meeting with SCCI president Fuad Ishaq in the chamber house, during which the delegation lauded his efforts in opening of U-turn to reconnect Arbab Road with main Saddar route.

Members of the delegation include general secretary of the association Muhammad Aftab Ahmad Khan, Faisal Nouman, Naveed Abrar, Fazal Waheed, Khair Gul, Nouman Durrani, Saddam Hussain, Khushal Khan and other members.

On the occasion, the SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah Khan and executive member Monawar Khurshid also present.

Office bearers of the association highly eulogized the efforts of the president of the SCCI to open the U-turn near Takhtoo Jamaat Peshawar Saddar, which remained closed for the last 11 months.

The SCCI raised this issue effectively with relevant authorities and resolved promptly, the participants said.

The association expressed full confidence in the leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, leader of the Businessmen's Forum and announced support for the BF in SCCI’ elections, which is scheduled on September 25.

Fuad Ishaq said that the incumbent provincial government had imposed 2 percent infrastructure development cess on export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is highly deplorable and unacceptable.

He said the move has badly affected the export process and demanded to immediately withdraw 2 percent cess on export.

The SCCI chief asked the government to facilitate the business community, trade and export, which is essential for provincial economic growth and progress.