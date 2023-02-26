Traders hail passage to export trucks via Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi trade routes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Traders community welcomed the government's decision of allowing export trucks through Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi trade routes along with the Torkham border, calling it a major step to speed up the process of export and boost economic and trade activities in the region.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq, and Director and Coordinator of Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, while talking to a group of reporters here on Sunday, said apart from the Torkham border, the allowing export trucks by Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi trade routes not only would expedite the process of export but also create job opportunities and open a new era of prosperity and development in the whole region.

They told the media that permission has been granted to export trucks through Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi border points following the directions of Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem.

They added the officials concerned have given complete assurance for the provision of all facilities for the promotion of cross-border and transit trade.

They said the decision of the government and customs department was widely appreciated by the business community.

Muhammad Ishaq and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that the export process was adversely affected owing to the situation that was created at the Torkham border in the past five days.

They, however, said that the process of exports has now been completely restored via the Torkham trade route, which is highly laudable.

While keeping in view the difficulty of traders, leaders of the business community said Chief Collector Customs KP, Muhammad Saleem has allowed apart from the Torkham border, export trucks laden with sugar, and other Pakistani manufactured essential food commodities and goods had been allowed through Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi trade routes to Afghanistan and onward to Central Asian countries.

Muhammad Ishaq and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi extended their special gratitude to Muhammad Saleem, Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad, Member (Customs) FBR Mukaram Jah Ansari, the high officials of National Logistic Cell, local administration and other relevant departments, authorities for their initiatives of facilitating cross border trade.

The business community expressed hope that relevant departments, and authorities will continue their efforts by utilizing all available resources and ensuring the provision of all facilities for the promotion of Pak-Afghan Bilateral and Transit Trade.

Traders also appreciated Customs Collector Appraisement Peshawar Muhammad Ashfaq and other officials concerned for their efforts and initiatives for Pak-Afghan mutual trade, transit trade and onward to Central Asian republics.