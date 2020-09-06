Traders held rally to mark Defense Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The trader's fraternity held a rally on the occasion of Defence Day here on Sunday.

The jubilant traders on vehicles and on motorcycles were holding national flags, and chanted slogans Pak Army Zindaabad.

While speaking on the occasion, Markazi Trader Ithehad President Atta Khan said that Pak Army is best top ranking in the world.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs adding that valuable services would be remembered. He said this day reminded us of the bravery and courage of armed force who with their spirit of belief made the enemy run away. He said that the spirit of September 1965 is still alive in our hearts.