Traders hold cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Independence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry , Muhammad Farooq Shekhani, conveyed heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He stated that each year, the sun of Independence Day rises with new hopes, and the Pakistani nation consistently observes this day in a splendid manner.

He remarked that this occasion calls for a renewal of the strong resolve to make the motherland a hub of peace, progress and happiness in accordance with the vision of the, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, he expressed these sentiments while addressing a cake-cutting ceremony held in connection with Independence Day at the Secretariat of HCSTSI.

He further emphasized that Independence is blessing of Almighty Allah. It has been 76 years since Pakistan was formed but still we have not reached the point where we should be economically. It is the responsibility of the government, the business community and every Pakistani to construct a strong and prosperous nation with abundant resources for the coming generations.

On this occasion, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Farooq, Former President Muhammad Altaf Memon, Saleem-ud-Din Qureshi, Dolat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Akram Ansari, members of the Executive Committee, conveners, and a large number of general body members were present.